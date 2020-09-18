Anita A. Guzzetti
Formerly of New Galilee
Anita A. Guzzetti, 70, formerly of New Galilee, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at Beaver Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where she resided.
Anita was born on November 14, 1949, in Beaver Falls, to the late Emilio and Rosa (Pagani) Guzzetti. She was a graduate of Northwestern High School, Class of 1967 and Edinboro University, where she received a degree in Library Science. She retired from the Beaver County Courthouse as a clerk.
Anita had been a member of the former St. Ann Roman Catholic Church in New Galilee.
Surviving is a sister, Bonnie (Guzzetti) Reyes, Chippewa Township, nieces, a nephew and several cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Dr. Saturnino M. Reyes.
There will be a Mass of Christian burial Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Monica Parish with Father Kim Schreck as celebrant. Due to the Pandemic masks must be worn in church.
Entombment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Mother of Sorrows Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, NAMI Keystone Pennsylvania, 105 Braunlich Drive, McKnight Plaza, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 or St. Monica Parish, 116 Thorndale Drive, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.
The family would like to thank Beaver Valley Nursing Center's staff for their compassionate care.
HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com
, College Hill, Beaver Falls, was in charge of arrangements.