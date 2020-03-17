Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.
833 Kennedy Drive
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2150
Resources
More Obituaries for ANN DACKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANN DACKO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANN DACKO Obituary
Ann Dacko

Economy Borough

Ann Dacko, 97 of Economy Borough, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, in her residence.

She was born July 25, 1922, in Ambridge, a daughter of the late Emilio "Emil" and Josephine Scianna Bruno.

She was a 1940 graduate of Ambridge High School. After high school she attended business school in Pittsburgh. She worked as a civilian for the U.S. Navy; a bookkeeper for Gershins Record Store and then for Katchers Furniture Store in Ambridge.

Surviving are her daughter, Karen Dacko of Baden, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Preceding her in death were her husband, William Dacko whom she married in 1947; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Jessie and Anthony Picone, Sara and Frank Wallace and Jospehine and Kenneth Bender Sr., and a brother and sister-in-law, Vincent and Sylvia Bruno.

Friends will be received on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge.

Private interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -