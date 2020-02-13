Home

POWERED BY

Services
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:30 AM
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann E. (Martin) Young


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann E. (Martin) Young Obituary
Ann E. (Martin) Young

New Brighton

Ann E. (Martin) Young, 89, of New Brighton, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at her home.

Born June 5, 1930, in Freedom, a daughter of the late Emanuel and Anna (Morelli) Martin. She was retired from the former Keystone Bakery in Bridgewater. She loved bowling, bingo, reading, Penguins and Steelers. She was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Homer W. "Sonny" Young Jr.; two brothers, Alfred and Alvin Martin; and four sisters, Lillian Doughty, Edith Martin, Madeline Barr and Isabell Morton.

Surviving are her three daughters, Theresa and Mark Vogler, New Brighton; Marian and Dave Anderson, Patterson Twp.; and Lori A. Steffen; one grandson, Branden Steffen, New Brighton; two sisters, Viola Martin, Freedom, and Jean Kisic, Patterson Heights; one brother, Bill (Dorothy) Martin, Conway; and many nieces, nephews and their families.

Friends will be received Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com, where prayer will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in the Holy Family Catholic Church.

Interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -