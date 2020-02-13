|
Ann E. (Martin) Young
New Brighton
Ann E. (Martin) Young, 89, of New Brighton, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at her home.
Born June 5, 1930, in Freedom, a daughter of the late Emanuel and Anna (Morelli) Martin. She was retired from the former Keystone Bakery in Bridgewater. She loved bowling, bingo, reading, Penguins and Steelers. She was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Homer W. "Sonny" Young Jr.; two brothers, Alfred and Alvin Martin; and four sisters, Lillian Doughty, Edith Martin, Madeline Barr and Isabell Morton.
Surviving are her three daughters, Theresa and Mark Vogler, New Brighton; Marian and Dave Anderson, Patterson Twp.; and Lori A. Steffen; one grandson, Branden Steffen, New Brighton; two sisters, Viola Martin, Freedom, and Jean Kisic, Patterson Heights; one brother, Bill (Dorothy) Martin, Conway; and many nieces, nephews and their families.
Friends will be received Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com, where prayer will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in the Holy Family Catholic Church.
Interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 13, 2020