ANN M. FORD
Ann M. Ford

Pulaski Township

Ann M. Ford, 74, of Pulaski Twp., died Monday, October 5, 2020, at her home.

Born June 25, 1946, Mars, Pa., she was the daughter of the late David J. and Virginia Doolittle Roberts. She was retired from Villa St Joseph, where she worked as an RN.

Surviving are her husband, Edward "Chuck" Ford; three daughters, Lisa Goerl, Evans City, Laurie Ford, Mars and Melinda Ford, Pulaski Twp.; five grandchildren, Dale, Hunter, Tessa, Charly and Ava; two brothers, David J. Roberts Jr., Arizona and Jerry McCall, Texas.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Edward Charles Ford Jr.

Friends will be received Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. in BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge. A service will be held Thursday October 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home.

Private interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.

In following with the CDC guidelines, only 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time and masks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the family in care of the funeral home.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
