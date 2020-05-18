Home

ANN MILANOVICH


1929 - 2020
ANN MILANOVICH Obituary
Ann Milanovich

Formerly of Aliquippa

Ann Milanovich, 90, formerly of Aliquippa, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.

Ann was born on September 23, 1929, in Aliquippa, daughter of the late George and Milka Milanovich. She was a high school graduate of Aliquippa High School. Ann enjoyed nice clothes and jazz.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven siblings and their spouses.

As per Ann's wishes, all services were private.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to CORLESS-MATTER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 1133 Church Street Ambridge, PA 15003, www.corless

matterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 18, 2020
