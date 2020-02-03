Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory
134 N Us Highway 441
Lady Lake, FL 32159
(352) 753-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Primo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Dioguardi Primo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Dioguardi Primo Obituary
Anna Dioguardi Primo

The Villages, Florida

Anna Dioguardi Primo of The Villages, Fla., passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Anna was born on March 12, 1938 in Rochester, Pa., to the late Carl and Emma Dioguardi.

After graduation from Rochester High School, Anna was hired by the Westinghouse Corporation and served as a secretary for 32 years. She enjoyed playing golf, dominoes and mah-jongg with her many friends. She will be remembered for her loving personality and infectious smile. She touched all the lives she came into contact with.

Anna will be sadly missed by her husband, Robert, of 62 years. She is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Josephine and Robert Smith of Rochester, Pa.; a brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Linda Dioguardi of Erie, Pa.; a sister-in-law, Edna Davis of Gibsonia Pa.; special nieces and nephews, Renee, Bruce, Christian and Ben Herstine of Vanport, Pa. and Linda and Richard DeBacco of Monaca, Pa., also many other nieces and nephews.

The family would like to send a special thank you to the staffs at Ocala Regional Medical Center and The Villages Cornerstone Hospice House.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, FL 32162.

Services will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania.

Arrangements entrusted to BEYERS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Lady Lake, Fla. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -