Anna (Samchuck) Dyrwal
Anna (Samchuck) Dyrwal

Freedom

Anna (Samchuck) Dyrwal, 98, of Freedom, passed away on October 13, 2020. She was the daughter of late Wasil and Anastasia (Sudyk) Samchuck.

Anna is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul Dyrwal Jr.; a grandson, Kurt G. Dyrwal; siblings, Mike, Nick, Andy, John and Joe Samchuck and Helen Pasqual.

Anna was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Church, Ambridge. Gardening and crafting were her passions. She was a devoted homemaker and family was most important to her.

She is survived by two sons and two daughters-in-law, Paul and Kathy Dyrwal and Michael and Marilyn Dyrwal; grandchildren, Paul and Alicia, Janine and Paul, Christina and Thomas, Michelle, and Jordan and great-grandchildren, Paul Thomas, Seth, Aubrey, Nicholas, and Finley

All services were private. Interment took place at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery.

Arrangements were with ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mastrofrancesco F H
2026 Mcminn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-375-0496
