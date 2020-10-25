Anna Grace
(Anderson) Holby
Beaver Falls
Anna G. Holby, 99, of Beaver Falls, passed away peacefully at home on October 17, 2020.
Born August 28, 1921, in Bolivar, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Garland) Anderson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, John Arnold and Frank Holby.
Surviving are two daughters, Eve (Paul) Green, Bridgeville, Pa., and Mary Cox, Beaver Falls; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; lifelong companion, Charles Spooner; and special nephew, Kenneth (Joyce) Anderson.
Private family services were held at J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com
Entombment was held in Beaver Falls Cemetery (Williamsburg Mausoleum).