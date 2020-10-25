1/
Anna Grace (Anderson) Holby
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Grace

(Anderson) Holby

Beaver Falls

Anna G. Holby, 99, of Beaver Falls, passed away peacefully at home on October 17, 2020.

Born August 28, 1921, in Bolivar, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Garland) Anderson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, John Arnold and Frank Holby.

Surviving are two daughters, Eve (Paul) Green, Bridgeville, Pa., and Mary Cox, Beaver Falls; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; lifelong companion, Charles Spooner; and special nephew, Kenneth (Joyce) Anderson.

Private family services were held at J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com.

Entombment was held in Beaver Falls Cemetery (Williamsburg Mausoleum).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J&J Spratt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved