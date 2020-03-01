|
Anna Jeannette (Hickman) Nelle
Monaca
Anna Jeannette (Hickman) Nelle, 88, of Monaca, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on Friday, February 27, 2020.
She was born Thursday, January 28, 1932, in Monaca, to the late Reese and Harriet Hickman. Following graduation from Monaca High School, Anna studied nursing. Throughout her life, she used her nursing skills to care for ill family members unselfishly with great devotion and love. She was a talented artist and a country music lover. She also had a deep, sweet connection with all animals. There wasn't a spring or summer day that went by without her spending time rocking on the porch, listening to nature and the animals. Anna was a true nurturer, who was always there for her family.
She is lovingly remembered by her three children, Nora Lee Nelle of Collegeville, Steven Nelle of Monaca, and Bill Nelle of Lancaster; her two granddaughters, Marcea Hockey and Alanna Nelle; and several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Raymond D. Nelle; her grandson, Logan D. Nelle; and her four siblings, Helen, Lorene, Jack and Blanche.
Friends will be received on Monday, March 2, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000. Funeral services will be private with interment to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Freedom.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 1, 2020