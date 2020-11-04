Anna M. Girata
Center Township
Anna M. Girata, 90, of Center Township, died October 31, 2020. Born January, 24, 1930, in Aliquippa, Pa., to the late James and Marsha Thomas.
Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Girata, Sr.; her son-in-law, Edward Kuphal; her brothers, Murphy Thomas, Anthony Thomas, and Charles Thomas; and her sisters, Mary Harb and Doris (Tootsie) Ursida.
Anna is survived by her sister, Alice Michael; sisters-in-law, Carmella Girata and Lucy Thomas; her daughter, Annette Kuphal; her sons, Paul Girata, Jr., Dan (Anne) Girata, and John (Bernie) Girata Sr.; her grandchildren, Christopher (Nicole) Girata, Nancy (Matthew) Reynolds, Aaron Girata, Carol (Tim Whittemore) Girata, Lora Girata, John Girata, Jr., Michael (Rachel) Girata and Christine Girata; and her great-grandchildren. Brayden Girata, Layna Girata, Annemarie Girata, Jackson Reynolds, Scarlett Reynolds, Henry Whittemore, Nicholas Girata, and Miles Girata.
Anna served as the Secretary of St. Frances Cabrini Church, Aliquippa, Pa., for over 30 years. She will be missed by the many parishioners and friends she encountered over the years.
Anna's family wants to thank the nurses, doctors, administration staff, volunteers, and nuns at Concordia Villa St. Joseph and Good Samaritan Hospice for their outstanding kindness and loving care they provided to our mother.
Per Anna's wishes, there will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Frances Cabrini Church, Aliquippa, Pa., on Saturday, November 7th at 10 a.m. All COVID restrictions in place by the Diocese of Pittsburgh will be followed - masks must be worn and social distancing in the church. Private entombment will take place at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Hopewell Township.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Anna's name to her favorite charity: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Arrangements by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca.