Anna Mae Signore-Scheer
Anna Mae Signore-Scheer

Ambridge

Anna Mae Signore-Scheer, 89, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Emile and Mary Signore.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Rose Piccinini and Gilda Dwyer.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Michael G. Scheer; a sister, Josephine Aureli; three children, Michael W. (Carol) Scheer, Jill Scheer, and Mark (Mary Lou) Scheer; and a grandchild, Cherie Hoolahan.

She was a member of Good Samaritan Parish and a devoted Christian.

Anna Mae thought everyone was "Beautiful" and loved her coffee.

Services were private.

Arrangements handled by KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth Street, Ambridge, (724-266-2549).

The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation at act.alz.org/donate.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
