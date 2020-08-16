1/1
Anna Mae Yevak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Mae Yevak

Formerly of Midland

Anna Mae Yevak, 88, formerly of Midland, passed away with her family at her side, Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

Born May 9, 1932, in Midland, she was a daughter of the late Svetko and Milicia Kosanovich. Anna was the former owner of Anna Mae's Beauty Shop in Midland, and a member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church. She was also active with the Ambridge Junior Tamburitzans, Mothers' Club, and a Sunday school teacher at her church, as well as being a devoted wife, mother, and daughter. Her family was her life.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. Yevak in 1988; two brothers, Mike and Joe; and her infant sister, Martha Kosanovich.

Anna will be greatly missed by her son, Richard S. (Dana) Yevak, Greentree, and her daughter, Cheryl K. Yevak, Imperial.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, all arrangements were private. Anna was laid to rest next to Richard at Beaver Cemetery, Beaver. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Professional services have been entrusted to the SCHWERHA-NOLL FUNERAL HOME, 600 Beaver Ave., Midland. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.

Memorial donations in Anna's name may be made to St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 30 10th Street, Midland, PA 15059, or the Dementia Society of America, 114 North Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Noll Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved