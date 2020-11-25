1/
Anna Margaret Decker
Anna Margaret Decker

Formerly of Baden

Anna Margaret Decker, formerly of Baden, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, just shy of her 104th birthday.

Since 2012 she has been residing in Patterson Township at Franciscan Manor where she was treated with courtesy and compassion, and where she always said the food was "pretty good."

The daughter of Howard and Jean Smith, she was born January 12, 1917, in Connellsville, Pa.

She worked at Troutman's Department Store where she met her husband, Harry. They were married 70 years before he passed away in October 2012.

During World War II they lived in New York City where she worked as a secretary for Texaco Oil in The Chrysler Building, while Harry served in the U.S. Army at the Army Post Office.

After World War II they settled in Baden where they began raising their family and became involved in serving Baden United Methodist Church.

Anna Margaret was the founding leader of Brownie Troop 181. In addition to teaching Bible school, she enjoyed sewing, baking, crafting, and taking care of her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; brothers, George and Jim; and her great-granddaughter, Kendra Spriggs.

She is survived by her son, Thomas and his wife Elaine of New Brighton; two daughters, Cathy Folk and her husband Rick of Dillsburg, Pa., and Mary Beth Mooter and her husband George of Columbus, Ohio. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Dr. Lauren Decker-Woodrow, Lynn Ann Peek and Rebecca Schue, and three great-grandchildren, Aidyn Schue, Victoria and Amelia Woodrow.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services were private for the family only.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to Baden United Methodist Church.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to CORLESS-MATTER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LLC, 1133 Church Street, Ambridge, www.corlessmatterfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
