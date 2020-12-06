Anna Marie



DePaul Phillips



Davie, Florida



Anna Marie DePaul Phillips of Davie, Florida, died Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the age of 92.



She was born August 4, 1928, in Pittsburgh, Pa. She was the daughter of Catherine and Libero DePaul. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Phillips.



She loved to shop, sew, and spend time with family.



Anna Marie was a loving, faithful, caring wife, mother, and grandmother. She was kindhearted, forgiving, and always thinking of others. She will be remembered by all that came in contact with her through the years.



She is survived by her daughters, Christina Murphy and Denise Sweetman; stepsons, Paul Phillips, Robert Phillips, and Steven Phillips; and grandchildren, Amy Taylor, Michelle Dorfman, Rachel Sweetman, Nick Sweetman, Brian Phillips, and Nolan Phillips.



No visitation due to COVID 19. A Mass of Catholic burial will be held at a later date in Pittsburgh, Pa.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store