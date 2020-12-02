1/
Anna V. Kossler
1937 - 2020
Anna V. Kossler

Beaver Falls

Anna V. Kossler, 83, of Beaver Falls, formerly of Rochester and Midland, passed away November 29, 2020, at Villa St. Joseph, Baden.

Born August 30, 1937, in Midland, she was the daughter of the late Carlo and Emma Rocco Uccellini. She was a retired McGuire Home employee and a former employee of the Medical Center Beaver, Rochester Branch. She was a member of the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rochester and a former member of the St. Cecilia Christian Mothers.

Surviving is her husband of 63 years, Jack T. Kossler. Also surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Carl L. and Maryann Kossler, Koppel; three daughters and sons-in-law, Valerie Lynn and Daniel Kelley, Muncy, Pa.; Teresa E. and Gregg Tallon, Beaver Falls; and Anna Marie and Greg Marchlinski, Hubert, N.C.; eight grandchildren, Jimmy, Wade, Wayne, Terri, Alicia, Joshua, Kayleigh, and Jacob; twelve great-grandchildren; two brothers and a sister-in-law, John Uccellini, Midland, and Rocco and Dorothy Uccellini, Ohioville; one sister and brother-in-law, Rose and John Cindrich, Hopewell; a sister-in-law, Judy Kossler; four sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law, Susan and Edward, Margaret, Patricia, and Diane; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by an infant brother; a sister, Christina Musi; and four brothers-in-law, William Kossler, Richard Johnston, Marvin Aeschbacher, and Eugene Witherow.

Due to COVID19 restrictions, all persons attending visitation and service must be masked and are limited to 60 people. Friends will be received Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with service following at 1:30 p.m. in the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 393 Adams Street, Rochester. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Beaver Falls.

Arrangements are being handled by the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester.

The family wishes contributions be made to ALS Association, 416 Lincoln Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15209.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Calling hours
10:00 - 01:00 PM
race Evangelical Lutheran Church
DEC
4
Funeral Mass
01:30 PM
race Evangelical Lutheran Church
DEC
4
Interment
St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
WM. Murphy Funeral Home, Inc
349 Adams St
Rochester, PA 15074
724-775-0309
