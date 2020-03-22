|
|
Annabelle M. Black
New Sewickley Township
Annabelle Marie Black, 91, of New Sewickley Twp., passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at home.
She was born October 22, 1928, in Hillsdale, Pa. She was the daughter of the late Henry A. and Grace L. Smith Lechner. She was a retired employee of Penn State University, Beaver Campus. She was a founding member of Sylvania Hills Baptist Church Rochester Twp. and had attended New Sewickley Presbyterian Church. Annabelle loved traveling after her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman G. Black in 1989; a son, Dr. Richard Black; three brothers, Henry P., Ellsworth and Alvin Lechner; and one sister, Eleanor Lechner.
Surviving are three sons and four daughters-in-law, Thomas H. and Anna Black, of Enon Valley, Charles L. and Susan Black, of New Sewickley Twp., and Dr. Paul C. and Mary Catherine Black, of Danville, Virginia; one daughter, Karen L. Huber of New Sewickley Twp.; a daughter-in-law, Patsy Black, High Point, North Carolina; 12 grandchildren, Eric Huber and his wife Sonia, Charity Demas and her husband Timothy, Sabrina McCartney and husband Michael, Kimberly Holzshu, Sean Black and his wife Libby, Timothy Black and his wife Tracy, Alicia, Janae, William, Benjamin, Anna, and Matthew; 21 great-grandchildren, Gage, Addison, Brody, Jayden, Camden, Ian, Matthew, Anna, Hadassah, Eleazar, Malachi, Aliyah, Maya, Vivian, Harrison, Gwen, Julie Ann, Michael Paul, Faith, Grace, and Christopher; one great-great-grandson, Levi; and one sister, Marjory Kammerdiener of Georgia.
Per her family's wishes, there will be no visitation or services at present time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
If anyone wishes, we suggest sending a card of condolence to the family.
Interment will be in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. Arrangements by WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester.
The family wishes memorials be made to thePine Valley Camp, 504 Chapel Drive, Ellwood City, PA 16117.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 22, 2020