Anne (Horinka) Kydd
West Mayfield
Anne (Horinka) Kydd, 97, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Providence Care Center in Beaver Falls.
Born on June 21, 1923, she was a lifelong resident of West Mayfield, and daughter of Emerick and Mary Horinka.
Anne was a member of the Holy Family Parish in New Brighton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, David Kydd Sr.; her brothers, Edward, Peter, Paul, and Frank; and her sister and best friend, Mary (Horinka) Kirchell.
Family time was important to Anne, and she often reminisced about the Sunday drives and cookouts on the back porch, summer softball games, and just being together. Anne loved to work word puzzles and play bingo in her spare time.
She will be sadly missed by her sons, Ronald and David and her daughter-in-law, Patricia, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
"Our thoughts are always with you,
Your place no one can fill,
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we love you still."
As per Anne's wishes, services were private.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to Anne's extended family at Providence Care Center for their kindness, compassion and care given during her stay.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Anne's name to a charity of their choice
Arrangements were made by the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com
