Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc
273 Route 68
Rochester, PA 15074
(724) 728-2456
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc
273 Route 68
Rochester, PA 15074
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc
273 Route 68
Rochester, PA 15074
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc
273 Route 68
Rochester, PA 15074
Anne L. Klesser


1927 - 2020
Anne L. Klesser Obituary
Anne L. Klesser

Economy Borough

Anne L. Klesser, age 92, of Economy Borough, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Anne was born July 15, 1927.

She is survived by five sons, Eugene Klesser and wife Marion; George Klesser and wife Barbara; Donald Klesser and wife Debra; Daryl Klesser and wife Kris and Mark Klesser and wife Donna; beloved grandmother to ten grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and many close friends.

Anne always had a way with children and was happiest when she was tending to them and her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna (Pavolich) Domitrovich; husband, George Klesser; and several brothers and sisters.

Friends will be received Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum, where funeral services will be held Monday January 27, 2020, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to New Hope Lutheran Church, 200 2nd Street, Freedom, PA 15042 in Anne's memory.

Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jan. 24, 2020
