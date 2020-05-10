|
Anne L. Popovich
Beaver Falls
Anne Louise Popovich, 99, of Beaver Falls, Pa., died Monday May 4, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice.
Born May 7, 1920, in Fallston, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Andrew and Mary Catherine (Malovich) Pavlinich. She was a member of the former St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, now St. Monica's Parish. Being very proud of her Croatian heritage, she was a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union, Pittsburgh; lifetime member of the United Croatian Club, New Brighton and the KSKJ Lodge, Joliet, Ill. She enjoyed cooking and loved to feed her family and anyone lucky enough to be invited to her table. Throughout her long life, she added beauty to the world through her love of gardening. She graced many with her gifts of handmade embroidery.
She is survived by her son, Thomas J. Popovich, Beaver Falls; two daughters, Maryanne L. Popovich, New Galilee and Patricia (Popovich) McCullough, New Brighton; three grandsons, John Michael Popovich (Michele), New Brighton, Ryan Thomas Popovich (Marcie), Las Vegas, Nev. and Kevin Joseph Popovich (Kristine), Beaver Falls. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, John George Popovich in 1999, and siblings, Catherine Capan, Thomas G. Pavlinich, Nicolas G. Pavlinich, Mary R. Whiting, and Dorothy L. Kofalt.
Due to current restrictions a private family visitation and Mass of Christian burial was held in Holy Family Parish, with Fr. Robert Miller as celebrant.
Arrangements by HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls,www.hillandkunselman.com. Please visit our website to post condolences for the family.
Private interment was in St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Saint Monica Catholic Academy Angel Fund, Sisters of St. Joseph, Baden (www.stjoseph-baden.org) or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, Memphis (www.stjude.org).
The family would also like to acknowledge in appreciation the care and compassion provided to Anne by her physician, Dr. Michael Heinle and the staff of Good Samaritan Hospice.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 10, 2020