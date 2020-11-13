1/
ANNE L. SHOPE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne L. Shope

Formerly of Clinton

Anne L. Shope, 82, formerly of Clinton, died Wednesday morning, November 4, 2020, at the Mabank Nursing Home in Mabank, Texas.

Born July 20, 1938, in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late William Sheldon and Blanche (Busha) Young.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Guy L. Shope on June 21, 2011, her daughter, Debra A. Shope (Freeman) and two grandchildren, Terry Ray and Amber Renee, and a brother, William Young.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Ronald and Nancy Shope of Texas; a sister, Josephine Kraus; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren and two great great grandsons.

Friends will be received in the MOODY FUNERAL HOME, 1227 Route 30, Clinton on Friday from noon to 4 p.m. only.

Her service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Wilmer J. Olszewski officiating.

She will be laid to rest in the Hopewell-Hebron Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Home
1227 Lincoln Hwy
Clinton, PA 15026-0157
7246950411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moody Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved