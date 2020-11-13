Anne L. Shope



Formerly of Clinton



Anne L. Shope, 82, formerly of Clinton, died Wednesday morning, November 4, 2020, at the Mabank Nursing Home in Mabank, Texas.



Born July 20, 1938, in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late William Sheldon and Blanche (Busha) Young.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Guy L. Shope on June 21, 2011, her daughter, Debra A. Shope (Freeman) and two grandchildren, Terry Ray and Amber Renee, and a brother, William Young.



Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Ronald and Nancy Shope of Texas; a sister, Josephine Kraus; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren and two great great grandsons.



Friends will be received in the MOODY FUNERAL HOME, 1227 Route 30, Clinton on Friday from noon to 4 p.m. only.



Her service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Wilmer J. Olszewski officiating.



She will be laid to rest in the Hopewell-Hebron Cemetery.



