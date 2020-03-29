Home

ANNIE RUTH JEZEWSKI


1923 - 2020
ANNIE RUTH JEZEWSKI Obituary
Annie Ruth Jezewski

Hopewell Township

Annie Ruth Jezewski, 96 years of age of Hopewell Township, passed away on March 24, 2020. Annie Ruth's husband of 75 years, Joseph A. Jezewski predeceased her in 2019.

Annie Ruth is survived by her eleven children, Teresa (Jim, deceased) Rees, Caecilia (Larry) Cogley, Joseph Jezewski, Mary (Bill) Bailey, Cathy Sternart, Ruth (Tom) Brotzman, Judy (Dale) McNally, Carole Colalella, Felicia (Ed) Santillan, Michael (Kathy) Jezewski, and Donna (Mark) Beatty; 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Annie Ruth worked during World War II as a riveter on B-52 airplanes, being one of the original "Rosie the Riveter" women who helped the war movement here at home. Annie Ruth was an amazingly beautiful woman inside and out. She loved her family and was so very proud of her children. Annie Ruth always said, "there is nothing better than babies." Hence the 11 kids!

Annie Ruth also enjoyed gardening, crocheting and traveling with her "ever-loving" Joe by her side. Annie Ruth's family is comforted by the thought of Annie Ruth and Joe getting to dance together once again in heaven.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to St. Jude Hospital or . Annie Ruth and her family have been blessed with healthy, happy children and they hope to pay it forward to other families with these gifts.

A private service was held at ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 29, 2020
