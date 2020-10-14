Anthony A. CalabriaFormerly of AliquippaAnthony A. Calabria, "Tony", 80, of Miamisburg, Ohio, formerly of Aliquippa passed away September 17, 2020. He was born May 11, 1940, in Aliquippa and was the only child of John and Mary (Perriello) Calabria.Tony was a graduate of Aliquippa High School class of 1959. He was an outstanding football player and the leading scorer in Beaver County. He continued playing football on a scholarship to New Mexico State University. Tony played in the Sun Bowl in the early 1960's and was noted as "The man to watch" as written in the newspaper.Tony will be sadly missed by his lifelong friends, Butch Latone, James Ursitti, Guy DeMatteis and Phil Salvati.Private burial was held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements were made with ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496.