1/1
Anthony A. Calabria
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony A. Calabria

Formerly of Aliquippa

Anthony A. Calabria, "Tony", 80, of Miamisburg, Ohio, formerly of Aliquippa passed away September 17, 2020. He was born May 11, 1940, in Aliquippa and was the only child of John and Mary (Perriello) Calabria.

Tony was a graduate of Aliquippa High School class of 1959. He was an outstanding football player and the leading scorer in Beaver County. He continued playing football on a scholarship to New Mexico State University. Tony played in the Sun Bowl in the early 1960's and was noted as "The man to watch" as written in the newspaper.

Tony will be sadly missed by his lifelong friends, Butch Latone, James Ursitti, Guy DeMatteis and Phil Salvati.

Private burial was held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements were made with ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mastrofrancesco F H
2026 Mcminn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-375-0496
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mastrofrancesco F H

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved