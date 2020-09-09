Anthony Ciaccia
Moon Township
Anthony Ciaccia, 90, of Moon Township, passed away Sunday, September 7, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born April 5, 1930, in Utica, New York, he was a son of the late Giovanni Antonio and Lucia Ciaccia (Iorio). He was the son-in-law of Gerado and Evangelina (Verne) Calicchia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Pearl Theresa (Calicchia) Ciaccia in 2009; a brother, Vincent (Susan) Ciaccia; a sister, Laura (Joseph) Burke; two sisters in-law, Yolanda (Harold) Babcock and Jean (Tony) D'Alessandro.
Surviving are two sons and a daughter, Anthony (Jeanne) Ciaccia, Frank (Carol) Ciaccia and Lisa Ciaccia (Howard Stern); seven grandchildren, Antonio (Jessica) Ciaccia, Veronica Ciaccia (Erik Nagel), Joseph, Frank and Michael Ciaccia, Angelina and Alexander Stern; six great-grandchildren, Franco, Marco and Vera Ciaccia, Wade, Vaughn and Rosalyn Nagel; a sister-in-law, Geraldine (Michael) Kirk; four nieces, Mariann (John) Young, Joanne (Richard) Lange, Anna D'Alessandro and Susan (Dominic) DeBatista; five nephews, John Ciaccia, Joseph (Gina) Burke, Michael (Jill) Kirk, Brian (Marinella) Kirk, Louis D'Alessandro, Frank (Florence) Gohringer, and their children; a great-niece, Michele (Ciaccia) Boucher and the many loving members of the Mary and Fred Cianfrocca family.
He was a proud member of the Sewickley Valley YMCA since his retirement from USAirways in 1992. His goal was to stay active and healthy, however, the members clearly became his extended family and socializing became more important than exercising.
A private service will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020, at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca, PA 15061.
Private entombment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Carl Sestito for the exceptional care throughout the years and particularly this past year. We also would like to extend special thanks to Angie Ricciardi for the special care and advice for our father and our mother in 2009.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sewickley YMCA, 625 Blackburn Rd., Sewickley, Pa. 15143.
Please visit https://www.amazon.com/photos/groups/share/ZIegKLZZTH6BCJxK8r8ysw.A7rg6PFvFn7DJU_pP6Z1J1
to view Mr. Ciaccia's video tribute.