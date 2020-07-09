Anthony E. KulfanZelienopleAnthony E. Kulfan, 81, of Zelienople, died Sunday at Passavant Hospital after a brief illness.Tony was someone who left a lasting impression on anyone he met: whether it was the people he worked with who appreciated his work ethic and colorful jokes, or the strangers he chatted with like he knew them all his life. He often reminisced about his time in the high school marching band and loved that many of his children and grandchildren picked up an instrument or two.Tony was proud of his service in the U.S. Air Force and often shared stories of his time in Biloxi, Mississippi and Istanbul, Turkey. There was always a right way to do things in Tony's mind and veering from that wasn't an option. In his time as a funeral director, he worked around the clock driving the ambulance and providing services and was known for his meticulous work and attention to detail. In his later work, Tony was a very particular commercial driver, equally trusted with chemical tankers or busloads of tourists. He took pride in being a driving instructor of other truck drivers or even his own children. Any student of Tony is just as confident driving in forward or reverse in any weather. He took pride in his vast and weed-free garden, much to the chagrin of his son and father-in-law who were enlisted to help with the weeding, that fed his extended family and friends for the next year. His car was always spotless. Even his Italian mother-in-law praised his cooking and baking. He liked a good story and a good laugh, but mostly he instilled in his family a sense of responsibility, loyalty, and care that he quietly exhibited under his outgoing and boisterous personality. Those qualities were abundantly obvious in the devoted way he cared for his wife Donna through their nearly 50 years of marriage and her later struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Tony was inseparable from Donna, so maybe his sudden decline in health after her passing in April makes some sense.Tony is survived by his three children and eight grandchildren, daughter, Terri (Richard) Grist of Dade City, Florida and grandchildren, Jason, Tyler, Austin, and Sara Wojkiewicz; daughter, Christine (Chip) Cowan of Port Richey, Florida and grandchildren, Patrick, Morgan, and Alana Cowan and son, Anthony D. (Jackie) Kulfan of Valencia, Pa. and grandson, Mitchell Kulfan. He is also survived by his sister, Mishelle (Mike) Richards of St. Petersburg, Florida; six nieces and nephews and several cousins.Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony M. and Pauline P. (Dorn) Kulfan and his wife, Donna M. (DiBenedetto) Kulfan.Family and friends are welcome Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. Services will be held Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Face Coverings will be required.Private entombment will be held at Beaver Cemetery.Donations in Tony's honor may be made to the great caregivers at Passavant Community through the Lutheran Senior Life Foundation at