ANTHONY J. "JUNIOR" CRUSCIEL Jr.
Anthony J. 'Junior' Crusciel Jr.

Harmony Township

Anthony J. 'Junior' Crusciel Jr., 83, of Harmony Twp., passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020.

He was the son of the late Anthony J. Sr. and Helen Crusciel.

Junior was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a dedicated sports fan and enjoyed watching Nascar and golf. He loved Penn State and all Pittsburgh sports teams including the Pirates, Steelers, and Penguins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Stanley Crusciel, Shirley Crusciel and a grandson, Brandon Cox.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years Rose Marie Crusciel; siblings, Robert (Kate) Crusciel, Mary Lou (Dave) Koek and Barbara (Vaughn) Heym; his beloved children, Steve Latoche, N.C., Lisa (Al Valo) Cox, Hopewell Twp., Anthony Crusciel III, Harmony Twp., Denise (Frank) Salopek, Seven Fields, Greg (Lisa Gynn) Crusciel, South Beaver and Rick (Patti) Crusciel, Economy; grandchildren, Anthony Michael Crusciel, Megan Crusciel, Angel Crusciel, Nicole (John) McLane, Frank Salopek, Bob (Raquel) Cox, Christopher (Michelle) Latoche and Jessica Latoche and eight great grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549). A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday 11 a.m. at Good Samaritan Church Ambridge. Interment will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
547 8TH ST.
Ambridge, PA 15003
7242662549
