Anthony 'Tony' Lee Fortunato
Aliquippa
Anthony 'Tony' Lee Fortunato, 'The Don of Dancing', age 82, of Aliquippa, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley, Beaver.
Born January 13, 1938, in Rochester, he was a son of the late Serafino and Jean (Mustalo) Fortunato.
Tony was a 1955 graduate of Rochester High School and was a member of St. Titus Catholic Church in Aliquippa.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gena Fortunato, and his sister, Julia Fortunato.
Surviving are a daughter, Laura and son-in-law, Tom Falat, grandson, Michael and granddaughter, Ashley, all of Richmond, Va.; his brother, Robert "Bob" Fortunato, Sr. and sister-in-law, Loretta, Aliquippa; nephew, Robert Fortunato, Jr. and wife, Jill; great-niece, Lola and great-nephew, Chase, Potomac, Maryland; sister, Jean and brother-in-law, Robert Neel, Leesburg, Florida; great-nephew, Benton Palermo; great-niece, Amanda Tallon and husband, Jordan, Beaver; sister-in-law, Frances Palermo, San Diego, California, and many cousins and friends throughout Western Pennsylvania, including best bud, Pierre Fratangelo.
Tony began his 65-year career as a contractor and craftsman with an apprenticeship with his late uncle, Tony Frank of New Brighton. He applied designing and hands-on craft to both residential and small-scale commercial projects, and helped build the Shippingport nuclear reactor. He had a reputation for using creative approaches to practical living spaces and a vision for the unusual, like his home "the round house" in Aliquippa. Along the way, he cultivated enduring relationships with clients who became dear friends. Hard-working, he got-the-job done and completed his last project two weeks before passing. He was obsessed with music and dancing and pre-pandemic frequented clubs throughout "the valley" on Friday and Saturday nights. He loved the Steelers and spent most Sundays dining with his brother and sister-in-law. His charm was captivating. Tony's splash of fabulous lives on.
Family and friends will meet Wednesday at St. Titus Catholic Church, 952 Franklin Ave, Aliquippa, Pa. 15001, where a Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 2 p.m.
