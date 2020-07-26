Anthony V.
'Tony' DeLizio
Daugherty Township
Anthony V. DeLizio, 92, of Daugherty Twp., passed away peacefully early July 21, 2020, at the Providence Care Center, Beaver Falls, Pa.
Born September 25, 1927, in Ambridge, Pa., he was the son of the late Frank P. DeLizio and Tresa (Knott) DeLizio.
Passing before him was his wife of 64 years, Margaret A. (Bufalini) DeLizio, who was the light of his life and Frank V. Gerello, his beloved son-in-law. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Michael, Hopewell Township, Frank Junior, Tennessee, and sisters, Lucy Montagna Klinglehofer, Ambridge, Josephine Swaine, Hopewell Township, and Mary Hughes, Philadelphia.
Tony was a graduate of Ambridge Area High School and Duquesne University. He was a Veteran of the Merchant Marines and United States Army during World War II. He worked as a life underwriter for Colonial-Chubb Life Insurance for thirty-five years. He was a faithful member of Holy Family Parish, where he was a lecturer. He loved sports and coached New Brighton Recreation Pony League Youth Baseball. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers and was a member of the American Legion Post 19. He served on the New Brighton School Board for 16 years presiding 4 years as President. Tony had great pride and love for his family and friends.
It is with great sadness that we say "good-bye" for now to our father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend, but our sadness is tempered by the knowledge that he is reunited with his loved ones and will one-day welcome all of us home.
He will be sadly missed by two sons and two daughters-in-law, Dale and Marega DeLizio, Troy, Mich. and Gregory and Cindy DeLizio, Chandler, Ariz.; his daughter, Beverly Gerello, Daugherty Twp, with whom he resided for 20 years; his brother, Lewis DeLizio of Maryland; three sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Costanza, Virginia Bufalini and Helen Bufalini, all of Ambridge; grandchildren Weston Scott, Calif., Brian and Hannah Gerello, N.C., Jarrod and Misty Gerello, Daugherty Twp, Tony Gerello, Ga., Mathew DeLizio, Calif., Sherrin and Edwin Lazdinsh, Mich., Bryce and Sydney DeLizio, Ariz., Braedon and Jessi DeLizio, Ariz. and Trenton DeLizio, Calif.; great-grandchildren, Christopher and Alaina Gerello, Chad, Karlie and Alyssa Montgomery, Daugherty Twp, Andrew and Alexander Gerello, N.C., Sophia, Audrey, Olivia and Emily Lazdinsh, Mich. and many loving nieces and nephews and families.
A private family viewing will be held (due to the Covid-19 virus) on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com
. Prayers will be held Monday at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in the Holy Family R.C. Church, New Brighton, Reverend Fr. Tom Kredel officiating.
Entombment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum, Daugherty Twp.
Memorial contributions can be made in his name to Holy Family Parish or Grane Hospice.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Providence Care Center and Grane Hospice for their professionalism and loving care.
Members of the V.V.A. #862 will meet in the cemetery to provide full military honors Monday at 10:45 a.m.