Home

POWERED BY

Services
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-264-1390
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY V. MARTIN Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTHONY V. MARTIN Sr. Obituary
Anthony V.

Martin Sr.

Formerly of Ambridge

Anthony V. Martin Sr. passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020.

Born in Roanoke, Virginia on May 20, 1965, he was the son of the late Frederick Martin and Helen Martin. He was a graduate of Ambridge High School with the class of 1984. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. Tony was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved basketball. He would always bring his grandchildren gifts for every holiday, earning himself the title of Santa. Tony was the most giving person, with the biggest heart and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.

Anthony is survived by his sons, Anthony Martin Jr. and Christopher Martin (LaShawna); grandchildren, Jazmine Martin, Mariah Martin, Harmony Martin and Christiana Martin; brother, Alvin Martin (Sylvia); Mary Jean Savage who he loved like a mother; the mother of his children and longtime friend, Elizabeth Martin; second wife, Connie Martin and stepsiblings, Karen, Diane, Rochelle, Gloria, Scottie, Nichole, and Novella.

In addition to his parents, Anthony was preceded in death by his third wife, Nancy Martin; sister, Priscilla Martin; stepmother, Eleanor Martin and stepbrother, Gerald "Poncho" Williams.

Services for Tony will be held privately at this time. A larger celebration of his life will be announced at a later date when restrictions are lifted. Arrangements by COPELAND CORAOPOLIS FUNERAL HOME, 867 Fifth Ave., www.copelandfuneralhomes.

com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTHONY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -