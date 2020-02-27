Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
2270 Brodhead Road
Aliquippa, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Bove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony William Bove


1998 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony William Bove Obituary
Anthony William Bove

Hopewell Township

It is with heavy hearts, we have to say goodbye to our beloved, Anthony William Bove, 22, of Hopewell Twp., who died unexpectedly, following surgery on Ash Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

Anthony was surrounded by his loving, devoted and very supportive parents, family, and friends.

He leaves behind his most adoring parents, Kim and Janice (Gross) Bove; godmother, Joyce Callaghan; godfather, Chris Callaghan; and loving aunts and uncles, Lisa and Mark Malloy, Pamela and David Kuhn, Eileen Frank, and Joanne Agich.

Anthony adored all his cousins, Sarah (Shawn), Jackie (Jared), Brooke (Brandon), Burgy (Kaylei), Mariah, Marky and Arianna, with whom he had such special relationships and considered all to be his siblings.

Anthony so treasured his adoring and amazing friends.

He attended Duquesne University where he was a student in the Physician Assistant Studies Program earning a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences degree and a Master of Physician Assistant Studies degree. He was scheduled to graduate May 8, 2020, and was so excited to complete his clinicals. Anthony had a burning desire and passion to help others and make a difference in other's lives. He absolutely loved children, and it was his dream to be a Physician's Assistant.

Anthony was an avid competition swimmer and tennis player. He especially loved traveling the world. Anthony visited many locations, but his happiest time was spent in Italy with his parents and friends.

Friends will be received on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.

Family and friends will meet Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 2270 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, where a Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Everyone Please meet at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to McGuire Memorial, 2119 Mercer Rd., New Brighton, PA 15066, which was near and dear to Anthony.

He was handsome, charismatic, intelligent, accomplished, and an extremely caring soul. He was a joy and blessing to have and will be terribly missed.

Anthony's last act in life was that he donated his organs so others may live.


logo

logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -