Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bohn - Matich Funeral Home
1099 Maplewood Ave
Ambridge, PA 15003
724-266-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Antoinette Chesla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antoinette Chesla

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antoinette Chesla Obituary
Antoinette Chesla

Beaver

Antoinette Chesla, 83, of Beaver, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Born November 6, 1936, in West Aliquippa, daughter of the late Paolo and Elena Pizzola Dascanio, she was a member of St Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Beaver.

She was an avid bowler in her youth and enjoyed dancing and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Ann Colella, Harmony Twp., and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas and Francis Dascanio.

A private family viewing was held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge. A private Mass of Christian burial was celebrated at Good Samaritan Church. Interment followed at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antoinette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -