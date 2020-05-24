|
|
Antoinette Chesla
Beaver
Antoinette Chesla, 83, of Beaver, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Born November 6, 1936, in West Aliquippa, daughter of the late Paolo and Elena Pizzola Dascanio, she was a member of St Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Beaver.
She was an avid bowler in her youth and enjoyed dancing and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Ann Colella, Harmony Twp., and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas and Francis Dascanio.
A private family viewing was held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge. A private Mass of Christian burial was celebrated at Good Samaritan Church. Interment followed at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 24, 2020