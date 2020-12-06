Antoinette(Toni) DiDonato RichBeaverBeloved daughter and servant of the Lord Jesus Christ, Antoinette (Toni) DiDonato Rich, went home to be with her Savior on November 22, 2020, at her home in Beaver, Pa.Antoinette was born in the early 1920's in Giulianova, Italy. She was the daughter of the late Flaviano and Maria (Bonato) DiDonato. At the age of 97, Antoinette was a beautiful person that radiated pure joy and truly lived life to its fullest. She was always ready for adventure and travel, and loved spending time in sunny Florida, one of her favorite places. While she is remembered by so many as loving, compassionate and selfless, dedicated to her family and the definition of a true Italian cook, Antoinette is also known for her unwavering faith in Jesus. When she came to know the Lord, she spent the rest of her life sharing the gospel to countless people. Antoinette never wanted a moment to pass by without communicating the love of Christ. We may never truly know the number of lives that were impacted because of her lifelong pursuit of sharing the gospel. While there have been times of hardship, no matter what challenges life may have sent her way, Antoinette always remained a picture of strength and a beacon of hope, serving as a role model that those around her sought to emulate.It is with utmost certainty that Antoinette is rejoicing like never before with those that have preceded her in death, including the love of her life, William Rich; oldest son, William Rich, Jr.; daughter, Donna Rich and son-in-law, Lenny Crapis. We know that she is also embracing and undoubtedly sharing laughs with her siblings, Mafalda "Fuda" Gisondi, Ann Belsky and Aldino DiDonato.Antoinette was a special gift to her family and leaves behind a wonderful legacy, including two children, Sandy Crapis and Gary Rich and two devoted daughter-in-laws, Betsy Rich and Dorothy Rich. She also was blessed with and adored her grandchildren, Carly (John) Klein, Amy (Rahul) Rich Parikh, Lindsey (Michael) Baker, Nathan (Diana) Rich, and Levi Rich and great-grandson, Nathan Rich, Jr. Additionally, Antoinette is survived by her loving younger brother, Arthur (Bridgett) DiDonato.We take comfort in the truth that we will see Antoinette again, and that this temporary sorrow will be exchanged for unending unspeakable joy when we are reunited in heaven. If Antoinette could leave any words behind, it could best be summed up by this quote from Billy Graham at his final crusade in 2015, "I have one message: that Jesus Christ came, he died on the cross, he rose again, and he asked us to repent of our sins and receive him by faith as Lord and Savior, and if we do, we have forgiveness of all of our sins and will spend eternity with Him." She was faithful to her calling and we wholeheartedly know that she was received by her Savior with open arms while hearing the words, "Well done, thy good and faithful servant."A Celebration of Life service will be held at Wildwood Chapel, 2850 Jack Street, Aliquippa, PA, on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 7 p.m.While we enthusiastically welcome all of Antoinette's friends and loved ones, we also respectfully and fully understand the decision to not attend due to COVID.To share online condolences, light a memorial candle, add photos, and other information, please visit her permanent memorial at simpsonfuneral