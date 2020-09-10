Antoinette(Ortega) SantiaFormerly ofCenter TownshipAntoinette (Ortega) Santia, 87, formerly of Center Twp., passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, in Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, Denton, Texas with her loving daughter, Lynda at her side.Born August 22, 1933, in Koppel, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Rose (Castaldo) Ortega. She was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church and a 1951 graduate of Beaver Falls High School.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Anthony 'Misho' Santia; a sister, Anna 'Frances' Fusco and a brother, Philip Ortega.She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be sadly missed by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Diana Santia and Joseph Smart and Lynda Santia and Timothy 'TJ' Crook; four grandchildren, Thomas Santia, Tiffany (John) Ward, Melynda (Stephen) Morrone, and Melyssa Santia (fiancé, Ryan Zuley) and two great granddaughters Savina and Alyssa.Family and friends will gather Saturday, September 12, 2020, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, Center Township, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m.Entombment will follow in Beaver Cemetery Mausoleum, Beaver, Pa.Arrangements entrusted to TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca.