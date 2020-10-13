Apolonio 'Polo' RangelEllwood CityApolonio 'Polo' Rangel of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was 81 years old.Polo was born on January 10, 1939, in Langeloth, Pennsylvania to Rosario and Martin Rangel. Growing up, Polo lived with his parents and seven siblings in West Aliquippa, Pennsylvania during the steel industry era. Polo moved to Huntington, Indiana during the 1960s and 70s, with his sister and family, and enjoyed working as part of the custodial staff at Huntington (College) University. He was a fixture on the college campus and everyone who encountered him remembers him with a smile and his wallet full of pictures of all of his nieces and nephews. After 12 years at the college, Polo moved back to Pennsylvania to live with and care for his mother in Ellwood City.Polo lived near many of his siblings and family while living in Ellwood City, and he loved to be involved in the planning of the annual family reunions. He was a music-lover of many genres from Johnny Mathis to Led Zeppelin and played guitar in his younger years. With a smile and a chuckle, the family will remember his love of the enchiladas made with the family recipe, and his drink of choice was green Kool-Aid which he always had on hand. Polo loved watching sports and routinely followed his Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates telecasts and was a true fan.Polo was a long-time, faithful member of the Holy Redeemer Church in Ellwood City. In recent years, he was part of the Schill Manor senior community and was involved in many activities and enjoyed the social events with many friends there.A gentle and friendly soul, Polo is loved and will be missed by all of his family and friends.He is preceded in death by parents, Martin Morales Rangel and Rosario Ramirez Rangel.Polo is survived by his loving siblings, Lupe Rangel Cipriani Tracey(James), Margie Rangel Barnes (Chuck), Sal Rangel (Charlotte), Victor Rangel (Cherlyn), Richard Rangel (Jackie), Martin Rangel, Jr.(Karen) and Rey Rangel (Robin); his nieces and nephews, Jim, Bernadette, Susan, John, Cindy, Valerie, Vic, Russ, Leslie, Lindsay, Melanie, Aric, Rose and Joseph and a host of great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and extended family.A celebration of life will be held at a later date to honor Polo, when all of his family can be together.Arrangements by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.