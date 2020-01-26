Home

ARETTA ELAINE CAPLINGER

ARETTA ELAINE CAPLINGER Obituary
Aretta Elaine Caplinger

New Brighton

Aretta Elaine Caplinger, 73, of New Brighton, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020, in Providence Care Center.

Born November 29, 1946, in Dayton, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Delbert and Margaret (Dixon) Pearce.

She is survived by her loving husband, Floyd D. Caplinger and her daughters, Dana (Mark) Spano and Amanda Ann (Todd) Rudy.

Per Aretta's request, all services were private.Private interment took place in Grandview Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., gabauerfamily

funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jan. 26, 2020
