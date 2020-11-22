Arlene J. Dean
Patterson Township
Arlene J. Dean, 85, of Patterson Twp., passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, in her home.
Alene was born on June 3, 1935, in Rochester, to the late Ralph and Blanche (Dillworth) McGaffic. She was a member of Riverview United Methodist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher and served on several committees. Arlene devoted her life to being a good wife and mother and took meticulous care of her home. She was salesperson for the former Kaufmann's in the Beaver Valley Mall.
She will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 67 years, Robert N. Dean, Patterson Twp.; their four children, James E. and Lindsey Dean, Beaver Falls and their children, Victoria, Jensen and Izabella; Judy Lynn Dean, Monaca and her children, Nathan and Cody; Janet Louise and Jack Ramsayer, West Virginia and their children, Ben, Katy and Carly; and Jeffrey and Rhonda Dean, Daugherty Twp.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Malcohm and Helen Croft and four brothers, Ralph Jr., Wallace, Kenneth and Sonny Dean.
Friends will be received Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com
, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, where a private funeral service will be held for family on Tuesday with her pastor, the Rev. Luke Whipple, officiating.
Private interment will be in Sylvania Hills Cemetery, Daugherty Twp.
Contributions may be made, if desired, to Riverview United Methodist, 1099 Darlington Road, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.
Many thanks to Gallagher Home Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Arlene.