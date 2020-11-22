Arlette V. Burkett
Formerly of Brighton Township
Arlette V. Burkett, 84, of Columbiana, Ohio, formerly of Brighton Twp., passed away November 19, 2020, from a lengthy illness of dementia.
She was born January 23, 1936, in Rochester Pa., to the late Olive (Holland) Thomas and Harry "Humm" Bender. Arlette was a loving mother and grandmother that cherished spending time with her family. She was a member of the Monaca Sportsman's Club where she loved spending time with her companion in life, Bob Davidson.
Arlette leaves behind three sons, Thomas Burkett, East Palestine, Ohio, John (Laura) Burkett, Southlake Texas, and Dale (Marcia) Burkett, Phoenix Ariz.; her daughter-in-law, Mary Pat (Dusty Rhodes) Burkett; grandchildren, Ashley (Mike) McKim, Mallory Burkett, Dylan Styen, Avery Burkett, John (Max) Burkett, Reid Burkett, Drew Burkett, Brittany Burkett and Katey Burkett; great-grandchildren, Ivy and Benjamin Burkett, and Brooke, Allison, and Thomas McKim; sisters-in-law, Marsha, Dorothy, and Judy Bender; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Arlette was proceeded in death by her loving son, Mark "Randy" Burkett; brothers, Harry "Pooch", John "Jack", and twin brother, Arthur "Art" Bender; mother-in-law, Marian Barley Burkett, and sisters-in-law, Lurla Howard and Mary Bender.
As per Arlette's wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com
Memorial donations in Arlette's name may be made to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.