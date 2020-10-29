1/1
ARNOLD JASON BURROW
Arnold Jason Burrow

Formerly of Aliquippa

Arnold Jason Burrow, of Ford City, Pa., transitioned from labor to reward on Tuesday, October, 27, 2020.

He was the son of the late John Robert Burrow and Thelma Louise Davis Burrow. He was a member of the Church Of God In Christ. Arnold was a graduate of Aliquippa High School, Community College of Beaver County and Lenape Nursing School. He was employed at Sugar Creek Nursing Home for 15 Years.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, David and John Robert Burrow.

He is survived by his sisters, Gardenia (Edward) Taylor and Cathy (Arthur) Scrutchins; brother, Robert Strickland and a host of nieces, nephews and relatives.

Friends will be received Friday, October 30, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director. Private service to follow.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pitts Funeral Home of Aliquippa - Aliquippa
920 Franklin Avenue
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-375-8080
