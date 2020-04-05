Home

ARTHUR C. JERNBERG

Formerly of Chippewa Township

Arthur C. Jernberg, age 87, of Beverly Hills, Fla., passed away March 29, 2020.

He was born in Belle Vernon, Pa. to the late Arthur E. and Emma Konecheck Jernberg.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Reed Jernberg; three daughters, Lynn (Bob) Stein of Boise, Idaho, Jill (Jim) Smolen of Annapolis, Md. and Beth (Joe) Ruiz of Foothill Ranch, Calif.; eight grandchildren, Reed Stein, Paxton Stein, Alex Smolen, Andrew Smolen, Ryan Smolen, Kayla Ruiz, Nick Ruiz and Adam Johnson; a great-grand

daughter, Harper Stein; a sister, Lois Hickey and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Tyler Smolen.

He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army.

Burial will take place at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HPH Hospice (2939 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy, Lecanto, FL 34461) or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (439 E. Norvell Bryant Hwy, Hernando, FL 34442).

Services entrusted to HEINZ FUNERAL HOME, Inverness, Florida.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 5, 2020
