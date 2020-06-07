Arthur Henry ConnorCalcuttaArthur "Red" Connor, 90, of Calcutta, passed away after a brief battle with cancer on June 3, 2020.Red was born January 7, 1930, a depression kid in Vandergrift, Pa., raised with much love and sacrifice along with three brothers by his late parents, William Grant and Hazel Darling (Henry) Connor. He was a class clown and a 1948 graduate of Monaca High School. Red was a proud Navy Veteran of the Korean War from 1948-1952, upon the SS307 Tilefish and SS331 Bugara. He was a member of Power Squadron in Lake Erie and locally, The Neighborhood Saddle Club for years.Red married Regina Theil having five children, Michael, Robert, Thomas, Elizabeth and Donna. He later married Dianne Riley, having Dawn and Michele.Red worked many jobs over the years from dredges, construction, gym instructor, horse trainer, truck driver, riding instructor, mill work, crane operator and fireman, finally retiring in 1992 from Nova Chemical. He took much pride in his hobbies. Red loved the outdoors, fishing and boating; camping; music and dancing; taking pictures; riding horses; spending time in the barn; the Hookstown Fair and Wagon Train. So if you knew Red, he was a great conversationalist and he never met a stranger. You would also know that he loved his "kids", always taking care of the local kids in some way.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael and two brothers, William "Jim" and Walter.Red will be missed by his children, son, Bob (Debby) of Georgetown, Pa., son, Tom of Newell, W.Va., daughter, Betsy of Georgetown, Pa., daughter, Donna (Danny) Halstead of Newell, W.Va., daughter, Dawn Riley-Flinn of East Liverpool, Ohio, son-in-law, Mike of Chester, W.Va., daughter, Mikki (Brad) Gilson of Calcutta, Ohio, daughter-in-law, Janice of Haverhill, Mass., daughter-in-law, Linda of Findlay, Ohio, stepson, Frank Sluka of Georgetown, Pa. He will also be missed by ex-wife and friend, Dianne Connor of East Liverpool, Ohio, many grandchildren, Stephanie (Steven), Stephen (Mara), Sarah, Patrick, Ashley (Ron), Tally, Joey (Taylor), Rachel, Jeffrey, Dylan, Mikey (Lindsey), Renee (Steve), Perri, Ralyn, Braylee; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews and a brother, Toby and his wife, Patty of Fort Worth, Texas.Red has left his mark on many lives over his precious time here with us. He will truly be missed by so many.Per Reds wishes no services are planned and his arrangements have been entrusted with MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine St., Hookstown, PA 15050. A celebration of life may be scheduled at a later time.In lieu of flowers, family requests any contributions be made to Ohio Wagon Train Association or South Side Historical Village.