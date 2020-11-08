1/1
ARTHUR L. "ACE" HENDRICKSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ARTHUR's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur L. 'Ace' Hendrickson

Beaver Falls

Arthur L. 'Ace' Hendrickson, 85, of Beaver Falls died Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in Providence Health Care Center, with his wife at his side.

Born June 1, 1935, in Ambridge, was the son of the late Arthur P. and Mary C. (Otrhalik) Hendrickson. He served in the U.S. Marines Corp during the Korean War, was the former co-owner with his brother-in-law. Carl Agostinelli of the former Sunoco Service Station in Koppel and the former Ecno Discount Tire, Koppel. He was the former owner and manager of Sun Cleaners in Chippewa, and owned the former A & M Dry Cleaners in Beaver Falls. He was a member of St. Monica's Parish; B.P O Elks, Beaver Falls; Moose Club; New Brighton American Legion & VFW and Beaver Falls Owl. He was an avid golfer and excelled in sports earing his nickname as "Ace". He loved the Steelers.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Marge L. (Ketterer) Hendrickson; an aunt, Dorothy Otrhalik, St. Villa Joseph, Baden; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Colleen and Carl Agostinelli, Ellwood City; two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Kenneth Westley and Cathy Ketterer, Chewton and David and Patty Ketterer, Wurtemburg; many nieces, nephews, and cousins and a dear friend, Ronnie Albright, Md.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers-in-laws, Richard and Donald Ketterer.

A private Blessing Service were held for the family, with Fr. Ladis John Cizik officiating.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Providence Health Care Center for the concern and care.

Arrangements by HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home
3801 Fourth Ave.
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
7248431200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved