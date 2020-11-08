Arthur L. 'Ace' Hendrickson
Beaver Falls
Arthur L. 'Ace' Hendrickson, 85, of Beaver Falls died Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in Providence Health Care Center, with his wife at his side.
Born June 1, 1935, in Ambridge, was the son of the late Arthur P. and Mary C. (Otrhalik) Hendrickson. He served in the U.S. Marines Corp during the Korean War, was the former co-owner with his brother-in-law. Carl Agostinelli of the former Sunoco Service Station in Koppel and the former Ecno Discount Tire, Koppel. He was the former owner and manager of Sun Cleaners in Chippewa, and owned the former A & M Dry Cleaners in Beaver Falls. He was a member of St. Monica's Parish; B.P O Elks, Beaver Falls; Moose Club; New Brighton American Legion & VFW and Beaver Falls Owl. He was an avid golfer and excelled in sports earing his nickname as "Ace". He loved the Steelers.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Marge L. (Ketterer) Hendrickson; an aunt, Dorothy Otrhalik, St. Villa Joseph, Baden; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Colleen and Carl Agostinelli, Ellwood City; two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Kenneth Westley and Cathy Ketterer, Chewton and David and Patty Ketterer, Wurtemburg; many nieces, nephews, and cousins and a dear friend, Ronnie Albright, Md.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers-in-laws, Richard and Donald Ketterer.
A private Blessing Service were held for the family, with Fr. Ladis John Cizik officiating.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Providence Health Care Center for the concern and care.
Arrangements by HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com
, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.