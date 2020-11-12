1/1
ARTHUR LEE "BUCK" SCRUTCHINS Jr.
Arthur Lee 'Buck'

Scrutchins Jr.

Aliquippa

Arthur Lee 'Buck' Scrutchins Jr., 83, of Aliquippa, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020, at his home.

Arthur was born on July 5, 1937, in Americus, Ga. He graduated from Aliquippa High School where he was an outstanding basketball player. He worked for Jones & Laughlin Steel Corporation and with the Toledo Public Schools.

Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Mattie (Hoston) Scrutchins; children, Aurelle (Scrutchins) Baldwin and Darryl Scrutchins; sister, Louise (Scrutchins) Jones and brother, Alfred Scrutchins.

Arthur leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Kathy (Burrough) Scrutchins, Aliquippa; stepdaughter and devoted caregiver, Monique Redd, Aliquippa; grandchildren, Corinna Chatman, Gaithersburg, Md. and DeMonte Baldwin, Pittsburgh, Pa.; great-grandchildren, Alijah, Arianna, Josh, Lavia, Levi, Montana and Skylar; brother, Edward (Geraldine) Scrutchins, Toledo, Ohio and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director, with a private service to follow.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pitts Funeral Home of Aliquippa - Aliquippa
920 Franklin Avenue
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-375-8080
