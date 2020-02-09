|
Audie Lane
Robinson
Ohioville
Audie Lane Robinson entered into eternal rest on February 3, 2020.
Born May 20, 1939, in Wallace, W.Va., he was the son of Leslie O. Robinson and Emsie Hayhurst Robinson. Lane worked in general construction until his retirement. He was an avid sports fan. A West Virginian at heart, those who knew him know that most of his stories started with "down home". Lane never met a stranger. And if he was picking on you, he considered you a friend.
He is survived by a sister, Melba Adams of Orlando, Fla.; a brother, Arnold (Barb) Robinson of Shinnston, W.Va. and a sister-in-law, Patricia Robinson of Ohioville, Pa. He also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, and friends to cherish his memory.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Quickle and brothers, Pete Ice and Howard "Robbie" Robinson.
No services will be held. Final arrangements have been entrusted to NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Lane's final resting place will be "down home" with his parents in Brown, W.Va.
Online condolences may be shared on nollfuneral.com.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to his sister-in-law, Patricia Robinson, with whom he resided. And also, to his niece, Shannen Robinson and Steve Olash for taking such good care of him in his final days.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 9, 2020