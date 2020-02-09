Home

POWERED BY

Services
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
Resources
More Obituaries for AUDIE ROBINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AUDIE LANE ROBINSON


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
AUDIE LANE ROBINSON Obituary
Audie Lane

Robinson

Ohioville

Audie Lane Robinson entered into eternal rest on February 3, 2020.

Born May 20, 1939, in Wallace, W.Va., he was the son of Leslie O. Robinson and Emsie Hayhurst Robinson. Lane worked in general construction until his retirement. He was an avid sports fan. A West Virginian at heart, those who knew him know that most of his stories started with "down home". Lane never met a stranger. And if he was picking on you, he considered you a friend.

He is survived by a sister, Melba Adams of Orlando, Fla.; a brother, Arnold (Barb) Robinson of Shinnston, W.Va. and a sister-in-law, Patricia Robinson of Ohioville, Pa. He also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, and friends to cherish his memory.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Quickle and brothers, Pete Ice and Howard "Robbie" Robinson.

No services will be held. Final arrangements have been entrusted to NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Lane's final resting place will be "down home" with his parents in Brown, W.Va.

Online condolences may be shared on nollfuneral.com.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to his sister-in-law, Patricia Robinson, with whom he resided. And also, to his niece, Shannen Robinson and Steve Olash for taking such good care of him in his final days.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of AUDIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -