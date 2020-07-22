1/1
AUDREY (MANN) CORCORAN
1951 - 2020
Audrey (Mann) Corcoran

Formerly of Beaver Falls

Audrey (Mann) Corcoran, 69, of Ontario, Ohio, formerly of Beaver Falls, Pa., died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at her residence.

Born May 26, 1951, in Rochester, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John A. and Betty Jean (Westwood) Mann. Audrey was a long-time member of St. Monica's Catholic Church in Chippewa, Pa. and recently she attended St. Joseph's in Crestline, Ohio. Audrey had deep religious convictions and she was very devoted to Jesus and His Blessed Mother Mary. She was an exceptionally talented nurse serving the community of Beaver County, Pa. for years, mostly in the Maternity Ward. She was an avid motorcycle rider and was a member of the Motor Maids for over 19 years. Audrey had a fierce love of her family and friends, she was a great mother, a loving grandmother, and devoted friend. She will be dearly missed, but our loss is Heaven's gain.

In addition to her parents, Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, Gregory Corcoran; a daughter, Theresa L. Corcoran and four sisters, Carol Mann, Bea Miller, Nancy Snedecker and Debbie Meek.

She is survived by her son, Robert J. Corcoran (Linda); her daughter, Tammy R. Corcoran and four grandchildren, Amanda Whitmore (Ken), Lindsey Jean, Hailey Nicole and Johnathan Robert Corcoran, and three great grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Monica Catholic Church, 116 Thorndale Dr., Beaver Falls. Father Kim Schreck will officiate.

Private interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., gabauerfamily

funeralhomes.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Monica Catholic Church
July 22, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Paula Mount
