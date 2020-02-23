Home

Audrey J. Richard

Audrey J. Richard Obituary
Audrey J.

Richard

Economy Borough

Audrey J. Richard, 84, of Economy Borough, died Saturday, February 22, 2020, in Heritage Valley Sewickley.

Born July 20, 1935, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late George and Esther L. Arend Scott.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth E. Richard, Sr.; one son, Kenneth E. Richard Jr.; and a granddaughter, Jaclyn Kennedy.

Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Sandi Richard, Indianapolis, Ind., and Douglas and Kristine Richard, Baden; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kimberly and Richard Kennedy, with whom she resided, and Christine and Robert Amity, Etna; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, where a service will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Martin Galbraith officiating.

Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 23, 2020
