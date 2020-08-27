Audrey Regina McFarland
Aliquippa
Audrey Regina McFarland, 89, of Aliquippa, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in her home.
Born July 15, 1931, in Steubenville, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late John and Agnes (Atkinson) McFarland.
Audrey was a member of St. Titus Catholic Church in Aliquippa and a retired employee of American Bridge Company.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Alice, Agnes, James, John, and Tony.
She will be sadly missed by her son, Gregory McFarland; nieces, Patty Webb and Christine (Paul) Dudash; nephews, Jim (Beth) Kennedy and Shawn (Lori) McFarland; and many loving great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
Audrey loved traveling, the Red Hat Society, playing cards, music, anything Disney, especially Minnie Mouse, and chocolate of any kind.
Honoring her wishes, there will be no visitation, however family and friends are welcome to attend her Mass of Christian burial, Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Titus Catholic Church, 952 Franklin Avenue, Aliquippa, PA 15001.
Private interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.
Arrangements by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com