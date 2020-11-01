Ayende Solomon CrawfordBeaver FallsAyende Solomon Crawford, 30, of Beaver Falls, Pa., entered his Heavenly Home on Monday, October 26, 2020.Ayende was born June 28, 1990, in Beaver Falls to Wanda Solomon, and Anthony Disouza of Brooklyn, N.Y.Ayende was an entrepreneur and a real estate investor and known for his sharp business mind. Ayende's exceptional intelligence was witnessed by many through his teachable conversations with family and friends and his keen sense of hunger to gain self-knowledge. Ayende had a passion for living his life to the fullest. He loved traveling and had a taste for the finer things in life. Ayende had a generous spirit, and was always available to help those in need, He was a man who loved and adored this children, family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.Ayende was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lester Llyod Solomon Sr. and Pastor Elaine Solomon and aunts, Cheryl Solomon and Leslie Solomon.Ayende is survived by his loving children, Naliyah Solomon, Josiah Alford and Za'Ryah Solomon; parents, Wanda Solomon and Anthony Disouza; siblings, Khaliah Solomon, Jelani Solomon, Imani Solomon, Akeil Solomon, Saquan Crawford, Sherif Crawford and Derrick Brown; nieces and nephew, Ayana Akins, Cadee Akins, Yomi Solomon, Jelani Solomon Sr., Chinuah Solomon, Jasiri Solomon and Kameron Williford; uncles, Lester Solomon and Rodney Kevin Solomon; cousins, Rodney Solomon, Keyva Solomon, Lia Wiley, Kenneth Soloman, Cherise Solomon and Shira Solomon; blessed and loyal friends, Daron Choice and Brian Cox; Godmother, Claudettle Rodney (whom he adored) and host of other relatives and friends.Service to be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at WASHINGTON FUNERAL HOME CREMATIONS, 1411 6th Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA, followed by a family only Homegoing Celebration Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Light of Salvation Church 3301 6th Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA with Pastor Bobby Wilson officiating.