Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home Inc
3801 Fourth Ave.
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
(724) 843-1200
Babe Ruth Hauser Sr. Obituary
Babe Ruth Hauser Sr.

Formerly of Beaver Falls

Babe Ruth Hauser, Sr., 89, of Windsor Ontario, Canada, formerly of Beaver Falls, Pa., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in the Berkshire Care Centre, Windsor Ontario.

Born Jan. 29, 1931, in Aliquippa, Pa., the son of the late Henry Isom and Gussie Hall, he was a former employee of J&L United Steel Workers Corporation, Aliquippa, Pa., Westinghouse Electric Corporation, Beaver, Pa., and Kaufmanns Department Store, Rochester, Pa. Babe Ruth was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served during the Korean War.

He was a member of Windsor Christian Fellowship Church in Windsor, Ontario and a former member of Christ Temple COGIC in Beaver Falls, Pa.

Babe Ruth was previously married to the late Edna Alberta Young Hauser and now leaves behind his wife of 13 years, Marilyn Caldwell Hauser; also survived by four sons and two daughters, Rev. Bruce E. (JaKal) Hauser, Exton, Pa.; Bernita E. Kersey, Windsor, Ontario; Babe R. Jr. (Marva) Hauser, Beaver Falls, Pa.; Broderick E. (Vetta) Hauser, Canton, Ga.; Belinda Jones, Beaver Falls, Pa.; and Bradley (April) Hauser, Newport News, Va.; 19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; five sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law; and step children, James, Terry, Jeffrey, Tim and Mary Ann Lee, all of Windsor, Ontario.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Minister Bernard E. Hauser, also by six brothers, Frank Walker, James Hauser, Fred Hauser, Robert Hauser, Edward Hauser, Alton Hauser Sr. and three sisters, Irene Dalton, Corrine Smitherman and Odessa Harvey.

The Hauser family would like to extend our thanks to the care workers at the Berkshire Care Centre and to a special friend, Mr. Anthony (Tony) Snowden Sr.

Friends will be received on Wednesday in Christ Temple, Church of God in Christ, 2420 Ninth Avenue, Beaver Falls, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the church at 11 a.m. on Thursday. His son, the Rev. Bruce E. Hauser, will offer the eulogy. Interment will follow in Beaver Falls Cemetery, Chippewa.

The HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, was entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 3, 2020
