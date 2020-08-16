1/1
Babe Ruth Hauser Jr.
Babe Ruth Hauser Jr.

Beaver Falls

Babe Ruth Hauser, Jr., 65, of Beaver Falls, went on to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Born October 21, 1954, a life-long resident of Beaver Falls, he was the son of the late Babe Ruth, Sr. and Edna Alberta (Young) Hauser. After 37 years of dedicated service, he retired from Nova Chemicals as an Advanced Lab Technician. He was an active member of Holy Spirit Fellowship Church, New Brighton, where he proudly served as a Deacon. Babe was a man of few words, but he touched the hearts of everybody he came in contact with. His family was the center of his universe and he will surely be missed by all his family and friends. The highlight of his life was his grandchildren. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed looking at the stars.

He is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 47 years, Marva Marie (Maloy) Hauser; a son and daughter-in-law, Cory and Jessica Hauser, Rochester; a daughter, Courtne Hauser, Beaver Falls; six grandchildren, Jordan (Brieana) Hauser, Ayana Hauser, Isaiah Hauser, Jeremiah Hauser, Corynne Hauser, and Xavier Hauser; and a great-grandson, Arian Hauser. He was the brother of the Rev. Bruce E. (Ja Kal) Hauser, Exton, Pa.; the late Bernard E. Hauser, Bernita E. Kersey, Windsor Ontario; Broderick E. (Vetta) Hauser, Canton, Ga.; Belinda Jones, Beaver Falls, Pa.; and Bradley (April) Hauser, Newport News, Va. He was adored by his loving mother-in-law, Ada Maloy, his sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends will be received Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at the Holy Spirit Fellowship Church, 1101 6th Street, New Brighton, PA 15066, with the Rev. O'Shea Vreen officiating.

Interment will follow in Clinton Cemetery, Wampum, Pa.

Arrangements by HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home
3801 Fourth Ave.
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
7248431200
