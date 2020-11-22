Babette T. GibbsFormerly of Beaver FallsBabette T. Gibbs, 88, of Topanga, Calif., formerly of Beaver Falls, died Friday, November 13, 2020, in Chatsworth Park.Born June 27, 1932, in Beaver Falls, she was the daughter of the late Norbert Thomas and Teresa Smith. She was a devout follower of the Self-Realization Fellowship. She was a light-hearted, loving soul who was kind to everyone she met. Babette loved the Pittsburgh Steelers.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl F. Gibbs in 2006. and her daughter, Babette T. "Betsy" Gibbs in 1965.She is survived by her nephew, Stephen Schoenberger.Per Babette's wishes, there will be no public visitation.Private interment will take place in Beaver Falls Cemetery.Arrangements were handled by GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., gabauerfamily