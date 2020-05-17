Home

Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
Barbara A. Grubich

Monaca

Barbara A. Grubich, 78, of Monaca, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, in her home.

Born December 9, 1941, in Evans City, she was a daughter of the late Floyd and Marjorie (Marshall) Knauff.

Mrs. Grubich retired from the American Red Cross and Passavant Memorial Homes, where she was a group home house manager. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, family gatherings, knitting, crossword puzzles and loved her cats and dogs.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Sam Grubich on May 13, 2005.

Surviving are five children, Nicholas, Monaca, Pa.; Marguerite (Steven) Cook, New Brighton, Pa.; Katina (George) Brett, Center Township, Pa.; Kimberly, Monaca, Pa.; and Amy Genevie, Moon Township, Pa.; two brothers, Gary (Shirley) Knauff, Fombell, Pa., and Donald (Virginia) Knauff, Ocean City, Md.; a brother-in-law, Bronko (Dorothy) Grubich, Sun City, Fla.; five grandchildren, Richard Calafactor, Zachary Cook, Paul Yablinsky, Michael Yablinsky, and Samantha Grubich; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

She was a member of the St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church, Aliquippa, Pa.

Due to the restrictions surrounding COVID19, a private service will be held at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, with interment to follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester.

A celebration of Barbara's life will be announced at a later date.


Published in The Beaver County Times on May 17, 2020
